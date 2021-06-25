Readers oppose new patriotic song for schoolchildren

Gavin Williamson MP has backed the song Schoolchildren have been encouraged to sing a patriotic song today

Ministers have called on schools to sing a patriotic song written by youngsters from Bradford as part of celebrations for One Britain One Nation (OBON) Day.

It was due to be sung in schools at 10am today, with children also asked to take part in a minute's applause to mark the nation's Covid fight.

But a clear majority of Star readers were not impressed with the song, which includes the lyrics: "We are Britain and we have one dream to unite all people in one great team."

It ends with the line: "Strong Britain, Great Nation."

In our flash poll of nearly 800 readers, 73 per cent said they believed schoolchildren should not sing the song, while 27 per cent were in favour of it.

Gavin Williamson MP has backed the song

OBON Day is the brainchild of retired police officer Kash Singh, who said he wants to foster a "spirit of inclusion with a collective purpose".

It has been backed by The Prime Minister as well as MPs including Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, the MP for South Staffordshire.

However the song has been widely criticised, with some saying it is too nationalistic and others simply mocking the idea for being similar to behaviour found in countries such as Russia and North Korea.

Mr Singh responded to critics, saying the words of the song were written by children aged seven to nine and suggested that people should be "a little more sensitive".

A spokesperson for the Department for Education said it supported OBON's "broad aims to help children learn about equality, kindness and pride".