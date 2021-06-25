Four schools in South Staffordshire to receive share of £1.3m

By Jordan ReynoldsSouth StaffordshireEducationPublished:

Four schools in South Staffordshire will receive a share of £1.3 million to improve facilities.

As part of the Condition Improvement Fund, CIF, the Government is making £483 million available to nearly 1,200 schools across England.

The fund builds on the money being made available through the School Rebuilding Programme, and is part of £1.8 billion being allocated to improve school facilities in the current financial year.

Four schools in South Staffordshire qualified for improvement projects: Codsall Middle School, St Nicholas Church of England First School also in Codsall, All Saints' CofE Primary School in Trysull, and Wightwick Hall School.

These schools will benefit from improvements to their classrooms and school buildings while becoming more energy efficient. In total, the investment in South Staffordshire will amount to £1.3 million.

The CIF will fund 139 projects in the West Midlands amounting to a contribution of £47.1 million. This investment is part of the Government’s levelling-up agenda seeking to raise the quality of education across the country.

Gavin Williamson MP said: “Investing in our school and college buildings is vital to deliver the world-class education and training needed to get the country back on its feet. I am delighted that schools in South Staffordshire and across the country will be benefitting from the funding announced this week, ensuring that students are able to learn in the best possible conditions and reach their full potential.”

Education
News
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Jordan Reynolds

By Jordan Reynolds

Reporter@jreynolds_star

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News