Four schools in South Staffordshire to receive share of £1.3m

As part of the Condition Improvement Fund, CIF, the Government is making £483 million available to nearly 1,200 schools across England.

The fund builds on the money being made available through the School Rebuilding Programme, and is part of £1.8 billion being allocated to improve school facilities in the current financial year.

Four schools in South Staffordshire qualified for improvement projects: Codsall Middle School, St Nicholas Church of England First School also in Codsall, All Saints' CofE Primary School in Trysull, and Wightwick Hall School.

These schools will benefit from improvements to their classrooms and school buildings while becoming more energy efficient. In total, the investment in South Staffordshire will amount to £1.3 million.

The CIF will fund 139 projects in the West Midlands amounting to a contribution of £47.1 million. This investment is part of the Government’s levelling-up agenda seeking to raise the quality of education across the country.