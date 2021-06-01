Wolverhampton College apprentice pockets £1,000 cash prize

Wolverhampton College electrical apprentice Tom Tyler has won the national Learner of the Year competition

Tom Tyler, aged 22, an apprentice at RS Electrical in Cannock and student at the City of Wolverhampton College, has won the SPARKS magazine Learner of the Year competition.

He pocketed a cash prize of £1,000 and has also been given a prize of a combination drill and some work-wear.

Tom managed to beat off tough competition from six other participants during the live finals of the competition which were held on May 20.

In the final round, Tom had to carry out the installation of a lighting circuit, two power socket circuits and a cooker circuit in five-and-a-half hours.

His work was judged by a representative from the National Association of Professional Inspectors as well as testers and two assessors from the magazine.

Tom combines working for RS Electrical while studying for the City and Guilds Level 3 electro-technical qualification at college.

He said: “The tasks I had to compete during the competition were challenging.

"However, thanks to the skills and knowledge I have gained through my apprenticeship, I felt confident completing what was required.

“I am over the moon to have won and would like to thank my employer and tutors at the college for the support that they have given me throughout my training and in preparing for the competition.”

The City of Wolverhampton College currently has about 10,000 students as well as 1,300 apprentices working for employers across the Black Country and beyond.