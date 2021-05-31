Wolves mascot Wolfie visits Coseley school for penalty shootout challenge

Wolfie pays a visit to pupils at Bramford Primary School, in Coseley

Pupils and staff at Bramford Primary School in Coseley were all put through their paces as he invited each year group to do their best during a special sports challenge.

The aim of the competition was to find which class would prove to be the quickest to reach 26 penalty goals.

During the all-day event more than 400 pupils, aged between three and 11 years old, and more than 30 members of staff tried to prove that they were the best at the game.

Parents sponsored the event through donations and during the day a total of more than £2,000 was raised.

Laura Moss, nursery manager and press officer, said: "The school is part of the Griffin Schools Trust and people from the Wolves Foundation approached us to see if we would be interested in hosting the event.

"We were delighted to accept and both pupils and staff had a thoroughly enjoyable time.

"Many of our families have been helped through the Wolves Foundation Feed the Pack campaign, particularly during the various lockdown periods caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The event proved to be lots of fun for everyone and the children were thrilled at meeting Wolfie.

"Pupils in Year 2 were the eventual winners of the competition.

"We are absolutely delighted that such a fun event could raise the massive sum of more than £2,000.