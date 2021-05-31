College drama students showcase skills

Dance students during their performance

Despite lockdown students will be finally able to perform for their final assessments, following all Covid guidelines.

The dance show explored subjects such as Black Lives Matter and what that means in the arts.

This included showing support and developing work that helps inspire and highlight issues that people of colour face within the UK, while also celebrating them as dancers and their passion for performing.

The showcase was performed by A-level dancers and BTEC first and second year dancers - All pieces were achieved within only 12 weeks of work.

The Level Two Actors performed #YOLO by Matthew Bulgo. The story is about Jack who is off to university and can’t wait for freshers week but he gets some news about his health that makes him rethink everything.

The music festival Mayfly was streamed on-line and saw music students perform a range of songs by Radiohead, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, The Cure and Whitney Houston.

A-level drama students will be performing their own original devised performances on June 9 and 10. Performances range from the re-telling of Greek myths, stories of the world wars and a variety of pieces based on the lives of historical figures and authors.

Musical theatre students will be performing the well known 80s dance fest Footloose on at the end of July.

Chloe Turner, head of department for performing arts and media, said: “We are really pleased that our students will finally be able to perform this year and they are so excited to be back on stage.