New secondary school delayed by 12 months

The Windsor Academy Trust, which will run the 1,150 free school, has now confirmed it will be called Swift Academy whilst stating that it will welcome its first students in September 2019 and not September next year has was originally hoped.

A consultation launched in November on the project and will run until January 22.

A site is yet to be agreed and the trust confirmed that is why the opening has been delayed.

Keith Sorrell, the chief executive officer of the trust, said: "We believe - and local parents tell us – that there is a clear need for more secondary provision in the Blakenall area of Walsall.

"It is hugely encouraging the see the number of really positive responses to our consultation and I would encourage parents of pupils in local primary schools to make their views known in relation to the need for our proposed new and inspiring secondary academy."

The new school will predominantly serve Rivers Primary Academy and Goldsmith Primary Academy, both of which are run by the Windsor Academy Trust.

Visit swiftacademy.org.uk for more information on Swift Academy.