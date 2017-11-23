School turnaround praised by inspectors

West Walsall E-ACT Academy, formerly Alumwell Business and Enterprise College, has been praised by Ofsted following a two-day inspection three weeks ago.

The school, which was 774 pupils on its roll, was placed into special measures back in 2014 and had not improved by the tame of its last inspection in 2016.

However, following the appointment of new headteacher Qamar Riaz last April, the school has completed a staggering turnaround and is now rated as 'good'.

After last years inspection the school was rated inadequate across the board but is now good in every category except for outcomes for pupil, which requires improvement.

Ofsted inspector Rob Steed said: "The headteacher, staff and the trust have successfully addressed the school’s previous weaknesses.

"Improvements since March 2016 have been significant and this is a rapidly improving school.

"Leaders have created a culture in which pupils flourish socially and academically.

"Staff understand and share leaders’ vision to ‘provide an education that enables pupils to grow and develop into well-educated young citizens’.

"Staff are clear about, and share, the headteacher’s vision to provide a high-quality education that meets pupils’ needs and aspirations. Staff are optimistic about the future and morale is high.

"Staff, pupils, parents and the trust work together effectively so that the headteacher’s vision is being realised."

Headteacher Qamar Riaz said he is 'proud of the pace and precision' with which issues at the school have been tackled.

Mr Riaz said: "I am delighted that Ofsted has recognised the significant improvements we have made to the quality of education at West Walsall E-Act Academy in a relatively short period of time.

"I am proud of the pace and precision with which we have tackled many of the historical inadequacies I inherited when appointed head teacher in April 2016.

"These included poor behaviour, poor teaching and low expectations which have largely now been eradicated.

"I am pleased our commitment to the safety, welfare, personal development and the mental health and well being of our students has been highlighted as a strength of the provision we now offer at West Walsall E-Act Academy.

"The transformation which has occurred since April 2016 is a testament to the efforts of both staff and students at the academy.

"This is a huge strength and will support us in the next phase of our development.

"I am hugely positive about the future and look forward to further unlocking the potential of all our students and improving their life chances."