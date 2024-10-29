Obsessed ex-boyfriend banned from parts of Halesowen and Tipton after 'distressing' visits to former partner's home
An obsessed ex-boyfriend has been banned from parts of Halesowen and Tipton after terrorising his former partner.
Wayne White repeatedly ignored a non-molestation order by turning up at his partner's home to remonstrate with her about their relationship and beg for cash.
The 45-year-old even clambered over the back gate and let himself in through the back door, forcing his ex-partner to flee the property through the front door.
He also snuck into her back garden so he could shout at her in the bedroom and days later demanded £30 through her front room window before tearing down her blinds when she said no.
White, who has a long history of attacking ex-partners and breaking restraining orders, previously was jailed for assault and perverting the course of justice in 2015. He has 12 convictions for 24 offences.