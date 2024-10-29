Obsessed ex-boyfriend banned from parts of Halesowen and Tipton after 'distressing' visits to former partner's home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wayne White repeatedly ignored a non-molestation order by turning up at his partner's home to remonstrate with her about their relationship and beg for cash.

The 45-year-old even clambered over the back gate and let himself in through the back door, forcing his ex-partner to flee the property through the front door.

He also snuck into her back garden so he could shout at her in the bedroom and days later demanded £30 through her front room window before tearing down her blinds when she said no.

White, who has a long history of attacking ex-partners and breaking restraining orders, previously was jailed for assault and perverting the course of justice in 2015. He has 12 convictions for 24 offences.