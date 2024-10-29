Former police officer avoids jail despite being caught with hundreds of indecent images of children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Vincent Ncube, of Park Road, Smethwick, pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The 47-year-old was caught after joining a paedophile group on secret social media platform Telegram. Police raided his home in June last year and after seizing his tablet and phone found 176 category A, 191 category B and 487 category A pictures and videos.

The court heard the videos Ncube possessed involved pre-pubescent girls being abused by adults and he had viewed the videos for three years before being caught.