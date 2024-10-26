'I stabbed her not to cause pain, but to end it' - Mother's chilling confession after killing daughter Shay Kang

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After a childhood split between the joy of school and a tragic home life living with her mentally ill mother, 10-year-old Shay Kang's final words wer: "ow, I hate you" upon realising she had been stabbed by the one person who was supposed to protect her.

Paranoid schizophrenic Jaskirat Kaur, 33, was sentenced to an indefinite stay in a mental health secure unit on Friday after pleading guilty to manslaughter by way of diminished responsibility at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Kaur's letter to the court was not read out, but parts of her interview with police officers the day after killing her daughter on March 4 this year in Rowley Regis were. Suffering from paranoid delusions, Kaur killed Shay to stop her being "taken away" by the authorities.

Schoolgirl Shay Kang was stabbed to death by her mother

She said: "I stabbed her, not to cause pain, but to end it. I tried to put my hand over her mouth and nose so she could not scream or shout.