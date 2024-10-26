Dudley drugs gang locked up for more than 20 years combined for dealing heroin and cocaine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sajad Hussain, Shahoon Qurban, Stacey Bryan and Michael Hill operated the H line, sending bulk text messages to potential buyers advertising drugs for sale.

Between March 11 and December 2 of 2022, the main phone number in the county lines drugs operation sent out more than 27,000 text messages.

From left: Sajad Hussain, Stacey Bryan, Shahoon Qurban and Michael Hill

Following investigations, officers from the West Midlands Police county lines taskforce identified Qurban, Bryan, Hill and Hussain through CCTV footage and mobile phone enquiries.

In December 2022, officers executed warrants at the home addresses of all four drugs gang members where mobile phones, cash and drugs were seized.

They were all arrested and subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Last month, Hussain, aged 51, of The Broadway in Dudley, who was found guilty at an earlier hearing, was jailed for nine years.

Bryan, aged 38 of Iron Foundry Drive, and Hill, aged 37 of Windsor Crescent, both admitted to the charges and were jailed for four years each.

Last Friday, Qurban, aged 39 of Richmond Road, who also admitted to the charges put against him, was jailed for nine years and seven months.

Detective Constable Thomas Reece who led the investigation said: "This is a significant victory in our fight against drug trafficking. After months of relentless investigation, we've successfully dismantled a complex drug ring that has been wreaking havoc in our community. This operation not only highlights the dedication and teamwork, but also underscores our commitment to keeping our streets safe.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to hold those who exploit and harm our neighbourhoods accountable."