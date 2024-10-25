Wolverhampton robber jailed after violent rampage against elderly and vulnerable

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kiya Longmore, 24, tried to steal a grandmother's car with her grandchild in the car and battered a motorcyclist with his own helmet after stamping on his head.

Over two days in April last year Longmore, of Highfields Road, Bradley, in Wolverhampton, targeted people with an unknown accomplice who still remains at large.

The pair were still driving a car they stole off a car dealer a week after taking it. He used cloned number plates and was only caught after police spotted on CCTV stealing petrol in Wolverhampton.

He was sentenced to over six years jail at his latest appearance at Wolverhampton Crown Court after pleading guilty to theft, robbery and conspiracy to steal a car.