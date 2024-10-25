Cocaine driver rammed two police cars in bid to getaway from chasing officers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

When police officers checked Wasarme Ali, 28, they found 14 wraps of cocaine in his trouser pocket.

Ali, from Oakley House, Smethwick, was already disqualified when he rammed the police cars in April this year and was remanded in custody.

Ali, who has a string of driving and drug offences, was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court for possession of a Class A drug and dangerous driving.