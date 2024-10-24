Two men accused of vicious West Bromwich assault involving axe and sword acquitted of all charges
Two men accused of attacking two friends with an axe and a sword have been acquitted.
By Adam Smith
Parminder Singh and Hardev Uppal Singh faced a charge each of wounding Khushpreet Singh and Pargat Sandhu with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
They were also accused of assault causing bodily harm against Kuldeep Kaur and threatening Khushpreet Singh and Pargat Sandhu with a bladed weapon on Dartmouth Road, Smethwick, on September 25, 2019.