Five men set for attempted murder trial over Wolverhampton shooting

Michael Osbourne, who is in his 40s, was shot in Minerva Lane, September 18, around 11pm and was treated in hospital for gunshot wounds.

Michael Soledolu, Richard Beckles, Cleon Johnson, Constantine Campbell and Khyle Gayle all appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with attempted murder.

Soledolu, 33-year-old, of Walmead Croft, Birmingham, Beckles, 44, of Wavertree close, Telford, Gayle, 31, of Greenford House, Birmingham, Cleon Johnson, 39, of Sparrows Forge Drive, Walsall, Campbell, 51, of Puddlers Drive, Tipton, all spoke to confirm their names.