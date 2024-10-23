Man who was spotted trying car door handles and stealing wallet in Stafford pleads guilty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tony Fellows, 44, of Stafford, was arrested near Hylton Road in Burleyfields on October 12 following a number of reports of a man trying to get into cars in the area, including vehicles on Hurst Grove, Hylton Road, Porchester Way and Upnor Way.

Tony Fellows

He tried to run away from officers but was quickly caught.

Police recovered a wallet from Fellows that he had taken from a car in the area.

They traced the victim, who was unaware that the wallet had been taken until he checked CCTV and saw Fellows searching through the car on October 12.

Fellows appeared at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on October 14 and pleaded guilty to nine offences, including one count of theft from a vehicle, two counts of attempted burglary and six counts of vehicle interference.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "We know how devastating theft and burglary can be for victims, regardless whether anything is taken.

"We want to reassure local residents and businesses that we’re continuing to take proactive action against those responsible for these crimes each and every day across Staffordshire.

"To report theft or burglary, or if you notice something suspicious, call us on 101 or use Live Chat on our website.

"If it’s an emergency, call 999."