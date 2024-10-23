Man denies two attempted murders after man and run run over outside Walsall tower block

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Callum Cartwright, aged 26 and of Hatcham Road, Birmingham, is accused of purposely running over a man and a woman outside Holly Court, on the Yew Tree estate, on September 15 this year.

Cartwright appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court today (Tuesday) and was charged with two charges attempted murder, one man and one woman, and two charges of causing grievous harm with intent, of the same people.

In the days after the incident West Midlands Police said the woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries which were thought to be life-changing, whilst the man was unhurt.

Cartwright spoke to confirm his name and say "not guilty" four times to all four charges, he wore a white shirt and was supported in the public gallery by friends and family.

Justice Michael Chambers KC told Cartwright: "You case is being adjourned for trial on March 4. If you choose not to attend your trial you run the risk of not being represented. In the meantime you shall be remanded in custody."

The trial was due to be listed for three days but Cartwright's lawyer Jas Mann convinced the court it will be need to be at least five days.