Man, 18, accused of attempted murder over attack on woman at Bescot station to appear in crown court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Deng Cholmajek, of Bescot Crescent, Walsall has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was found with stab wounds on Sunday night. She remains in hospital with "life-threatening" injuries, police said.

Police incident at Bescot stadium station and the Park Inn hotel over the road from the station, Walsall.

Officers from West Midlands Police and British Transport Police were called to the scene near the Park Inn hotel at around 11.25pm, with the 18-year-old being arrested the next morning.

Police incident at Bescot stadium station and the Park Inn hotel over the road from the station, Walsall.

On Tuesday, Cholmajek appeared at Walsall Magistrates Court and was remanded until his next appearance at Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 19.

Police incident at Bescot stadium station and the Park Inn hotel over the road from the station, Walsall.

British Transport Police, which is conducting the investigation, said the victim's next of kin has been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police incident at Bescot stadium station and the Park Inn hotel over the road from the station, Walsall.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers were called to Bescot Stadium Station just after 11.25pm on Sunday, October 20 to reports of a serious assault. A woman was found with injuries consistent with being stabbed.

"She remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her next of kin has been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers."