Black Country community sports club devastated by burglary costing thousands of pounds - how you can help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A heavy roller is believed to have been taken from Himley Cricket Club when it was allegedly broken into on Sunday evening.

The machinery was worth around £5,000 and was used to prepare the grounds for matches, particularly during the summer months.

The door to the garage, where equipment was stored at the Stourbridge Road site, was also said to have been damaged.

The cricket club's garage was damaged during the alleged break-in

A spokesperson for the club said members were "devastated" by what happened and urged nearby sports clubs to "be vigilant".

A fundraiser was set up by a coach at the cricket club on Monday to help replace what wast lost after it was "savagely broken into".

A statement on the GoFundMe site read: "Hi my name is Jo and I’m a parent/coach at Himley Cricket club.

"Unfortunately over the weekend the clubs onsite storage was savagely broken into damaging all of the doors and taking expensive equipment including the sit on roller which is just vital to the grounds men being able to prepare the outfields.

"The club is widely accessed by the local community and beyond. The club is now looking at huge expenses to try and repair and replace all that was damaged and stolen.

"The club which is used by approx 150 juniors, 50 senior plays and over 25 women and girls. Hoping that we can all pull together and try to raise as much as possible."

The statement added that the money raised will be used to upgrade security at the site to help avoid another incident.

Hundreds of pounds raised for Himley Cricket Club

The online fundraiser had generated almost £600 of its £1,500 target as of Tuesday afternoon.

To donate, people should visit gofundme.com/f/raising-funds-following-a-club-break-in

The Express & Star has contacted Staffordshire Police for comment.