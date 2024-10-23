Four men jailed for attempted armed robbery of Rolex watch outside pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident occurred in the early hours of February 11 last year when one of the men, 42-year-old Andrew James, was in a pub on Moseley Road in Birmingham and spotted his victim wearing a Rolex watch.

James, of Granville Square in Birmingham called on the other three men, Abdoulie Anderson, Daneton Bailey-Warren and Enrico Henricks, and the group approached the man as he was leaving, demanding he hand over the watch.

The victim refused and was threatened with a firearm.

Top L-R: Andrew James, Daneton Bailey-Warren. Bottom L-R: Abdoulie Anderson, Enrico Hendricks

The pub's security got involved and a scuffle broke out, during which one of the security guards was shot in the ankle. Two others were also injured.

As firearms officers arrived, James was detained leaving the scene and found to be in possession of a second firearm.

The other three men made off in a stolen Peugeot 2008 but were identified through CCTV and witness statements, with the vehicle being tracked.

James, along with Bailey-Warren, aged 21 of Springbank Road, Anderson, aged 21 of Bell Barn Road, and Hendricks, aged 25 of Prince of Wales Lane, stood trial at Birmingham Crown Court on August 7 last year.

All four pleaded guilty to attempted robbery on the second day.

James also pleaded guilty to of possession of a firearm and cannabis, while Anderson also admitted possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and wounding.

The men have since been jailed for a combined total of 20 years. Andrew James and Abdoulie Anderson were each sentenced to six years six months.

Daneton Bailey-Warren and Enrico Hendricks were each sentenced to three years and 11 months for their part in the attempted robbery.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Mooney, from the West Midlands Police Major Crime Team, said: "Fortunately the bullet which hit the security guard in his ankle went straight through and he has recovered from his ordeal. The other two injured also did not suffer any long term injuries.

“The victim, although not injured, was threatened with a firearm and I do not underestimate the fear he felt.

“We are determined to place anyone in possession of a firearm before the courts and seize these weapons which have no place on our streets.”