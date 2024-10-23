Drunk and drugged-up son jailed for attacking mum, siblings and stealing family car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jatinder Singh, 32, repeatedly caused chaos at his West Bromwich family home, demanding cash, assaulting his mother, strangling siblings and stealing a car.

There were several offences over recent years but after the latest incident this spring, Singh was remanded in custody where he stayed until his sentencing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.

On April 15 this year Singh, of Hampshire Road, West Bromwich, drunkenly asked his mother for £30 and she told him she would transfer it if he left the property.

Prosecutor Hannah Wyatt said: "It was then she realised her Audi A5 had been stolen from her driveway. He then began sending text messages threatening to 'smash the car in the next few minutes unless you send me the money. Don't bother telling the police, I'm not scared of them'."