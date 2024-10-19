Watch: Police investigate Dudley road traffic collision and erect blue tent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from West Midlands Police are attending a fatal road collision in which a passenger died in Dudley this morning (Saturday, October 19).

Officers were pictured at the scene on Dixons Green Road where a blue tent has also been erected.

A spokesperson for WMP told the Express and Star: "We are investigating after a person sadly died in a collision in Dudley.

"We were called to Dixons Green Road shortly after 2am this morning after a car collided with a tree.

"The driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was arrested before being taken to hospital. The passenger of the car sadly died at the scene.

"A second car, believed to have been involved in the events leading to the collision, was later stopped and two men in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

"They remain in custody while our enquiries continue, with officers remaining at the scene throughout this morning.

"Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for the time being.

"We're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area this morning and may have dashcam footage of what happened.

"Get in touch with us via 101 or Live Chat, or contact our Serious Collision Investigation Unit via email at: sciu@westmidlands.police.uk quoting log 369 of 19 October."

West Midlands Fire Service issued an update about the incident at around 7am and said that the collision had ‘impacted traffic’.