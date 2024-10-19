'He was a humble guy who always was friendly' community pays tribute to Dudley car crash victim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dixons Green Road in Dudley and several approaching streets were closed by the police as local residents gathered around the cordon.

One man, who did not want to be named, told the Express & Star: "The young man who died is from a well known family. They only live round the corner and everyone is shocked.

"He was a really humble guy, we saw him in a restaurant the other day with his family and he was friendly as he normally was."

The wreckage of a BMW was removed by police this afternoon as neighbours watched on.

The scene of the crash Dixons Green Road, Dudley

Mahboob Hussain, 37, said: "Seeing the car like that is very upsetting. I have not let my children come out and see it because they will know that is where someone died.

"A lot of people know the family of the passenger who died. They do a lot in the community but now everyone will have to support them at this horrible time."

Bill Turnbull, 73, said the stretch of road has caught out drivers before which has led to crashes. He said: "If they are shifting it dips really quickly and I've seen a few people lose control."

West Midlands Police confirmed a man, who was a passenger, died in a road traffic collision with the driver of a car has been arrested and taken to hospital.

Two other men in their 20s, who were in another car which police believe was involved in the collision, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving with serious injuries.

West Midlands Police were called to the scene at Dixons Green Road shortly after 2am after a car collided with a tree.

West Midlands Fire Service also attended and issued an alert at around 7am for people to avoid the area.