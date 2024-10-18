Wanted burglar arrested in Wolverhampton as police recover knife and drugs
Police on patrol in Wolverhampton city centre have arrested a wanted man on suspicion of burglary, possession of a knife and possession of class B drugs.
Officers spotted the suspect during a Project Servator deployment in Wolverhampton city centre on Thursday, and checks showed that he was wanted for a burglary which took place in August.
He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and drugs which were recovered during a search.
He remains in custody today.
A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Project Servator is a policing tactic that aims to disrupt criminal activity, and officers and specially-trained to spot the signs that someone may be carrying out hostile reconnaissance or about to commit a crime.
"Deployments take place regularly in Wolverhampton and can pop up anywhere, at any time, so don’t be alarmed if you see more police officers than you were expecting to in town."