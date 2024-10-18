Man who drank alcohol and urinated in public is banned from Walsall town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Wednesday David Coffey, of Birmingham Road, Walsall, pleaded guilty to five separate offences at Dudley Magistrates’ Court, all of which breached the town centre’s Public Spaces Protection Order.

The offences included consuming alcohol within a prohibited area, urinating in public, and remaining within a specified area without reasonable excuse to cause harassment, alarm and distress.

Coffey was fined £120 and told to pay a £48 victim surcharge.

A Criminal Behaviour Order barring Coffey from entering Walsall town centre was issued by the court "until further order".

Councillor Garry Perry, leader of Walsall Council, said: “Once again the council has proven that we will clamp down on anti-social behaviour – it has absolutely no place in our borough.

“People need to understand the personal responsibility they have as citizens, and if they don’t, we will enforce it to protect our residents and communities who wish live in a clean and safe environment.

“Our community protection teams are targeting hotspots within the borough where anti-social behaviour is particularly prevalent, and following the latest result, it shows our plan is working.

“Well done to those teams for bringing these cases to court and showing that Walsall will not accept this behaviour.”