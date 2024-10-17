Line of Duty star learns about dementia work done by West Midlands Police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Vicky McClure was at the West Midlands Police Force Contact Centre on Monday to meet staff and hearing about how they use the Herbert Protocol, which assists staff when someone with dementia goes missing.

The Herbert Protocol is a form that carers, family or friends of a vulnerable person, or the person themselves can fill in, and it contains information to help the force if the person goes missing.

Vicky spoke with call handlers, who are the first point of contact for people when they call West Midlands Police, and with members of the vulnerabilities desk, who support callers who have specific or additional needs.

She also spent time hearing about the work of the Locate team, who are the specialist unit dedicated to dealing with incidents where people have gone missing.

The Line of Duty star was given a guided tour of the centre. Photo: West Midlands Police

The force said the visit by the Line of Duty star was part of its commitment to becoming only the second force in the country to be dementia-accredited.

Inspector Jemma Connor-Iommi and Superintendent Samantha Batey, Force Leads for Dementia Support, have been working with Vicky to help raise valuable awareness around dementia and the Herbert protocol both in Force and across the wider West Midlands region.

Inspector Connor-Iommi, said: "Having worked on numerous dementia projects with Vicky over the last couple of years I’ve seen first-hand how passionate she is about ensuring dementia isn’t a postcode lottery across the country, and that all members of the dementia community get the best possible support from forces.

"It’s been great to welcome her into the West Midlands, and as a force we have lots of plans over the coming months to work with Vicky, our partners and the community to ensure the West Midlands is a dementia-friendly place to live, work and visit.”

Vicky McClure listens into a call with the handlers. Photo: West Midlands Police

Superintendent Batey, said: “We are committed to supporting people with dementia and those who care for them, but sadly our initial contact with them can often come at times of extreme vulnerability and concern.

“So we’re working hard to make that process straight-forward and supportive which will help us to resolve any missing episodes as quickly and safely as possible.”

To complete a Herbert Protocol, click on this link.