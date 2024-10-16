'Suspicious' meat van among 60 vehicles seized since launch of roads policing unit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

More than 60 vehicles have been taken off the road since the creation of the West Midlands Police Roads Policing Unit.

The van was spotted by the road harm prevention team officers on Dudley Road in Winson Green.

The officers became suspicious of the vehicle because of its dilapidated condition and that the driver had his hood pulled up.

When the refrigerated van was pulled over, the officers found that the driver was not insured to drive the vehicle for business, and that it was owned by one of the passengers.