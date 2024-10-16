Man appears in court over attempted murder of two people hit by car outside Walsall tower block

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Callum Cartwright was arrested after a man and woman were struck by a vehicle outside Holly Court, off Acacia Avenue on the Walsall/Sandwell border on September 15.

In a statement at the time, West Midlands Police said the woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries which were thought to be life-changing, whilst the man was unhurt.