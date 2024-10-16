Man appears in court over attempted murder of two people hit by car outside Walsall tower block
A man accused of attempted murder after two people were hit by a car, one suffering life-changing injuries, has appeared before a judge.
Callum Cartwright was arrested after a man and woman were struck by a vehicle outside Holly Court, off Acacia Avenue on the Walsall/Sandwell border on September 15.
In a statement at the time, West Midlands Police said the woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries which were thought to be life-changing, whilst the man was unhurt.