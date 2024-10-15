West Midlands Police responds to weapon handling allegations following HSE discussion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Speaking to the BBC, the whistleblower claimed that members of the public could be at risk if police vehicles carrying firearms were involved in a crash, which could lead to the weapons misfiring.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) confirmed that a discussion had taken place with West Midlands Police regarding the allegations of force members handling weapons after a member of the public had raised concerns.

The discussion comes after the HSE was contacted in July by a member of the public who was concerned about how police weapons were being transported.

The whistleblower believed that seemingly loaded guns had been strapped down into marked police vehicles using seat belts, instead of the purpose-built secured gun boxes.

West Midlands Police have responded to allegations regarding the handling of firearms

The member of the public had also said that concerns had been raised within the force.

As a result, the HSE contacted West Midlands Police and inquired how the weapons were being transported and stored.

In response to the talks, the HSE confirmed that they were satisfied that further action had been taken by the force to reduce risk.

A whistleblower said that some police firearms were being strapped down with seatbelts

Speaking of the allegations, a force spokesperson said: "All WMP armed response vehicles are fitted with secure gun boxes.

"It is vital that, as the second biggest police force in the country, we have the appropriate armed response resources available across the West Midlands 24/7.

"In exceptional circumstances, for example where these vehicles are off the road another police vehicle can be used. Firearms are then stored in a hard case and secured in an appropriate part of the vehicle.

"We are continuing to liaise with the HSE following a report they received."