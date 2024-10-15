Police appeal for footage of crash under Wolverhampton railway bridge which injured children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A white Volkswagen Golf collided with a van and a blue BMW X1 under a railway bridge at the point Manor Road becomes Spring Road, in the Ettingshall area of the city, just after 11am on Saturday.

Fire quickly engulfed the two cars involved, with the Volkswagen also crashing into the bridge which carries the railway between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

The scene of the crash on Saturday

The Golf had earlier been pursued by police after failing to stop for officers.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop.

The driver of a Volkswagen Golf was arrested but has since been bailed

He was among four people, including a woman and two children, who were taken to hospital after the crash.

The man has since been discharged and bailed by police pending further enquiries, a West Midlands Police spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

The force is now appealing for any witnesses or those with footage of the crash to come forward.

The extent of the damage to the cars involved. Photo: Bilston Fire Station

The police spokesperson added: "We want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have footage of the incident, specifically of the white new shape Volkswagen Golf R prior to the collision.

"You can do this via Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting log 1583 of October 12."

The crash caused disruption to train services throughout Saturday, with rail replacement buses arranged.