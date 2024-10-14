Kidderminster Tesco 'burglary': Balaclavas and axe recovered by police as three arrested

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers were called to a report of an ongoing burglary at the shop in Stourport Road at 11.30pm on Sunday.

They detained three suspects, all men aged 51, 47 and 31, who were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The men remained in police custody on Monday morning.

Police recovered 200 tobacco products after the alleged burglary. Photo: West Mercia Police

Officers at the scene also found balaclavas, an axe, and a hammer which are "believed to have been used during the incident", West Mercia Police said.

They further recovered "all stolen property" including 200 tobacco products, a spokesperson for the force added.

The Tesco store on Stourport Road was recently refurbished, having reopened on September 5 with a new look.