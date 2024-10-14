Jailed: Burglar posed as a water company worker to 90 year-old victims at their homes in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jackie O’Neill targeted a couple aged in their 90s after claiming the water pressure needed checking at their house in the Saltley area of Birmingham on August 1.

O'Neill offered to pay compensation for the inconvenience but claimed he needed to change some of the cash notes he was carrying.

He asked the couple to hold taps upstairs, before rifling through their property and taking jewellery, a bank card and cash from the woman's handbag.

Burglar Jackie O’Neill has been jailed. Photo: West Midlands Police

O'Neill struck again shortly afterwards after calling at a house in Erdington, Birmingham, and saying he represented a water company.

He asked a woman in her 70s to clear items from underneath the sink and while she did, he made off with money from her home.

After reviewing CCTV footage O’Neill was identified by West Midlands Police as a prime suspect and he was arrested just over a week later.

The 42-year-old, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty/was convicted following a trial of two counts of burglary.

He was jailed for four years and a month at Birmingham Crown Court on October 7.