Black Country Ales pub in Shropshire appeals for help after digger stolen from car park

The vehicle was taken from the car park belonging to the White Hart in Shifnal.

The pub, which is owned by Black Country Ales, is currently being refurbished ahead of plans to reopen.

The management from Shifnal's popular Anvil pub will be taking over at the High Street boozer – although a date is yet to be set for when the White Hart will open.

The digger was taken between last Thursday evening and last Friday evening.

A post from the Anvil on Facebook asked anyone with information to get in touch.

It said: "Help please!

"Unfortunately some time between Thursday late evening and Friday early evening the gates were forced open and a digger was stolen from the White Hart car park!

"If you think you saw anything at all or have security cameras (even a dash cam) that might have picked something up can you check and please let either us or Black Country Ales know?

"We are hoping that someone saw something but would’ve just assumed it was the builders taking it out!"

Earlier this month Black Country Ales welcomed the approval of planning permission for its renovation of the White Hart.

Writing on social media it said: "After months of anticipation, we are delighted to update you that plans have now been approved for work to commence at the White Hart, Shifnal.

"Our aim is to restore this wonderful pub to its former glory, with some thoughtful enhancements and careful updates.

"Follow our journey for ongoing updates and as we move forward we’ll be able to share the official opening date with you."