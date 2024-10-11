Sandwell pet owners who starved two dogs handed animal ban

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jodie Louise Pitts, aged 30, and Daniel Richard Keenan, aged 34, admitted two animal welfare offences, following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA.

The charity visited the couple's home in Coronation Road, Wednesbury, after concerns were raised by a vet in relation to an emaciated Rottweiler named Pandora.

The pooch had been examined and euthanised because of the severity of her condition.

The vet alerted the RSPCA as they believed other dogs were at the property and could have been in a similar state.

Lola's owners have been handed a 20-year ban from owning animals. Photo: RSPCA

While at the home, animal rescue officer Ash Moore, who helped investigate for the charity, discovered a 10-month-old female Rottweiler called Lola.

Mr Moore said: "She was extremely underweight with her full skeletal structure clearly visible, she also had indentations in her head that normally signifies being underweight severely.

10-month-old Lola was 'visibly weak'. Photo: RSPCA

"I asked if she had been to a vet at all and they explained that she had only been for her vaccinations when she was much younger.

“Lola was visibly weak on her hind legs; they were shaking and were not moving as you would typically see as if the dog was struggling to hold her own weight. I was concerned for Lola and due to the situation with Pandora.”

Lola was found extremely overweight. Photo: RSPCA

The RSPCA said Lola's weight was 13.8kg and described her as being "visibly hungry" and "scavenging for food" around the vet’s room.

Alongside being handed a 20-year ban from owning animals, which can not be appealed for ten years, Ms Pitts and Mr Keenan both received an 18-month community order and were told to complete 30 rehabilitation requirement activity days.

They were also ordered to pay £350 costs and a victim surcharge of £114 with the £200 fine, totalling £664 each, when they were sentenced at Dudley Magistrates Court on September 30.

Lola has since recovered and been rehomed by the RSPCA.