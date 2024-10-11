'We don't bother calling the police anymore' Wolverhampton Post Office owner shares 'disgusting' use of alleyway next to his shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And, according to statistics released by Crimerate, in 2023 more than 10 per cent of the city's population became a victim of crime while they were just trying to live their lives in the place they call home, where they were raised and where they raise their children.

The stats show the city is in the top 20 most dangerous in the UK, outside of Scotland, and recently we launched a campaign against these offences - and others - which we are collectively terming Silent Crime, to give victims a voice.

These can include theft, including theft from a person, motor vehicle, or property, property damage, civil disputes, antisocial behaviour, drug use or dealing, drunk and disorderly behaviour, low level criminal damage, minor assaults and domestic violence, shoplifting and weapons possession.

Paramjit is one that has suffered crimes of the sort, admitting that in one incident he had to pay hundreds of pounds to replace the front windows of his shop that were smashed in by thugs. He said at the time he did not call the police because he 'didn't think' they would do anything about it.

Along with the damage, his shop is also parked just next to an alleyway which people urinate in, where he has seen human faeces and what sometimes becomes a hub for drug use where used needles litter the floor.

Married shop owners Paramjit and Jesse Aulakh, with employee Mason.

Speaking exclusively to the Express & Star, he said: "We've had problems at the shop multiple times, nothing too serious, but certainly enough that we have at times become quite fed up. We had a scenario where all the windows were smashed in and it costs hundreds to repair.

"You get troublemakers and people trying to steal from the shop. We are a newsagents as well as a post office so we sell snacks and drinks and my employees will catch people trying to steal sweets and drinks.

"I've been woken up by notifications from the security system that there had been a break in and had to go down and see what was going on.

"We would call the police but in my opinion nothing, or not enough was done, it got to a point where we stopped calling them altogether because we did not see any point."

The alley next-door to the post office.

One of the biggest problems, according to Paramjit, is the alleyway that sits just next to his shop.

Over the years he said he has 'multiple times' seen human faeces and used needles on the floor and walls. On one particular night he said he watched the CCTV as 12 people used the alleyway, and nine of them were only using it to urinate.

Paramjit, said: "People meet here to drink and do drugs, and use it as the toilet, it's disgusting.

"Customers don't use the alleyway because of the risks involved, it deters customers from using our services.

"I pay my council tax and my business rates, I should have the police and council here when I need them, not enough is done to keep us safe. Why would we keep paying for a service that does not serve us?

"The alleyway is used as a getaway route for criminals, and drug addicts use it as a place to use their drugs.

"All it would take is a locked gate and all of this would stop, but still, nothing is being done."

The Post Office on Darlington Street, Wolverhampton.

The broader issue is the effect it has on their his custom, he said older people stay away late at night and only visit in the day time. He said they avoid parking near the shop as well.

He said: "We've lost a lot of customers because of how unsafe the city is, and things like this awful alleyway are part of the problem.

"We've phoned the police a number of times over the last decade for problems we just get a crime reference number and that can effect your insurance so reporting it can cause issues, and reporting it to no avail means we don't even get justice.

"The problems used to be an every day-occurrence, now its every week or so, but the drug use is most days."

A spokesperson for the City of Wolverhampton Council said: "We are committed to working with members of the Safer Wolverhampton Partnership to ensure that Wolverhampton city centre, as well as the wider city, remains a safe and welcoming place for residents, businesses and visitors.

"There are perhaps misconceptions about levels of crime recorded within Wolverhampton. Indeed, total recorded crime in the city fell by over 10% in 2023-24compared to the previous year.

"Nevertheless, there is always more that can be done and, earlier this year, we introduced a Public Space Protection Order to help tackle anti-social behaviour in Wolverhampton city centre.

"It gives certain regulated bodies like the police and council powers to ask groups of three or more people to vacate the area if there is reason to believe they are causing, or likely to cause a nuisance, threat or alarm to others, and we will be looking at whether it is appropriate to use these powers in this particular case."

He added: "Measures such as the introduction of the Public Space Protection Order demonstrate the ongoing commitment of the Safer Wolverhampton Partnership to create a safe city where crime including anti-social behaviour is prioritised and proactively tackled."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Poilice, said: "Our officers are actively out on the beat in the city centre on a daily basis and we'd always encourage people to speak to us about their concerns.

"Reporting crime to us is important and we'd urge anyone who is the victim of a crime or anti-social behaviour, or whose property has been damaged, to get in contact.

"If you're in immediate danger always call 999, otherwise call 101 or message us on Live Chat.

"Here in Wolverhampton city centre, and across our borough, police teams are on patrol every day.

"We understand how crime can impact our communities and our businesses and that high-visibility presence helps offer reassurance to people and deter criminality.

"But we're also working with partners, like the council, to help ensure the city is safe for everyone through enforcement and education.

"There's a recently introduced public space protection order (PSPO) in place in the city centre which has been developed to target those who cause anti-social behaviour in the area.

"It prohibits groups causing anti-social behaviour, being under the influence of alcohol in a public place, obstructing footpaths and the inappropriate use of bus shelters.

"Anyone who breaches the PSPO can face arrest.

"If you see anything suspicious, report it immediately by calling 999 or 101. Alternatively, you can contact us via Live Chat on our website, and we will investigate."

The epidemic of Silent Crime

6,300 crimes go unsolved every day in Britain, according to latest Home Office figures.

The government data also shows that two million crimes went unsolved in a single year in the UK, while offences like knife crime and shoplifting soared in the same set of statistics.

The relentless daily criminality has promoted the Shropshire Star along with its parent company, NationalWorld and sister websites and newspapers across the country, to launch a campaign to give victims of the violence, thefts and anti social - that so often go underreported - a voice.

We are calling this epidemic Silent Crime.

Research shows that we only bother to tell police about four out of ten crimes. Add those two figures together and it is clear that the vast majority happen with absolutely no repercussions. And so they continue.

We want you to tell us incidents that have happened to you, your family or your friends in your neighbourhood; how it impacted you and what justice was served - or not.

Why don't we report every crime and why isn't the criminal justice system better at making criminals pay? It would seem to me that faith in the systems that should keep us safe is at rock bottom.

Most of this isn't the police's fault, a lot comes down to a social care system that has collapsed and politicians who have turned a blind eye for decades. That doesn't mean that urgent action couldn't and shouldn't be taken. It doesn't have to be this way.

To force change, we need to unite and remind ourselves that these 'little' crimes are not acceptable. You should be safe and feel safe at work, at home, in the park and in our own neighbourhoods. We need you to tell us your stories and we, on your behalf, will take them to Downing Street. We need to stop being silent and we need you to help us.

