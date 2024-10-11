Mother and aunt of Cody Fisher's killer in court over trying to help nightclub murderer flee UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kami Carpenter and fellow murderer Remy Gordon were jailed for life earlier this year for the murder of Cody Fisher at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Boxing Day 2022.

Mr Fisher, a 23-year-old former Birmingham City academy player who had also played for Stourbridge, was pronounced dead at the nightclub after suffering wounds to the chest and leg.