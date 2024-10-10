RAF Flight Lieutenant from Albrighton spared jail over careless driving which seriously injured motorcyclist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Flight Lieutenant Thomas Campbell, 39, of Albrighton, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court – sitting at Telford Justice Centre, where he was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to one charge of causing serious injury by careless driving.

The court heard how on Sunday, August 13, last year Campbell, had pulled out of Rectory Road onto the A41 in Albrighton.

Robert Edwards, prosecuting, told how the RAF officer, who is stationed at Cosford, was turning left, with a car also waiting at the junction to turn right.

The court was told Campbell "pulled out immediately in front" of Adrian Allison who was travelling on the A41 on his motorcycle at around 35 to 40mph.

The manoeuvre left Mr Allison with nowhere to go, and despite trying to take evasive action and applying emergency braking, he ploughed into Campbell's Ssangyong Rodius and was thrown from his bike.

Judge John Butterfield KC, sentencing, said: "In reality he didn't have sufficient time to do anything to avoid the collision."

The crash left Mr Allison with serious injuries, including a displaced fracture to a bone in his foot, which required surgery.