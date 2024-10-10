Police investigating Dudley 'disorder' find a machete
Two people have been arrested after police were called to a "disorder" in Dudley and found a machete inside a car.
Officers discovered the weapon upon being called to the incident in the Quarry Bank area.
They arrived within three minutes to find a vehicle making off from the scene.
Inside the car, they found a machete, knuckle duster and planks of wood.
On X on Thursday morning, Brierley Hill Police said: "We were called to a disorder in Quarry Bank, arriving within three minutes to find a vehicle leaving the scene.
"We found a machete in the car and the two occupants were arrested.
"...Another deadly weapon off our streets."