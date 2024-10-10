Police investigating Dudley 'disorder' find a machete

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers discovered the weapon upon being called to the incident in the Quarry Bank area.

They arrived within three minutes to find a vehicle making off from the scene.

Two people from inside the car were arrested after police found a machete

Inside the car, they found a machete, knuckle duster and planks of wood.

On X on Thursday morning, Brierley Hill Police said: "We were called to a disorder in Quarry Bank, arriving within three minutes to find a vehicle leaving the scene.

"We found a machete in the car and the two occupants were arrested.

"...Another deadly weapon off our streets."