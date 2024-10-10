Detectives arrest suspect wanted over distraction burglaries targeting elderly ladies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police detectives launched a public appeal for information leading to the arrest of suspect Bernard McDonagh, also known as Bernard Lovell in connection with 16 alleged incidents across the region.

On Thursday the force said acting on a tip off they arrested him at an address in South Yardley, Birmingham.

McDonagh is currently in custody for questioning after incidents in Sandwell, Birmingham and Solihull involving a man posing as a council official or an employee for a water company checking taps.

The arrest followed an investigation into a series of distraction burglaries over the last month with many targeting elderly victims including an 88-year-old woman who was assaulted in Erdington.

"We're grateful for all the support and information we've received from you during our inquiries so far.

"We still want information about the distraction burglaries and to hear from anyone else who has been a victim," the force stated.

Following the initial police appeal residents in Wolverhampton took to social media to post that they recognised his description.

Witnesses with information should contact the force Live Chat, or by calling 101 quoting reference number 20/819250/24.