Woman, 53, arrested and £250,000 of drugs seized following car search in Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staffordshire Police have said that they seized an estimated quarter-of-a-million pounds of class A drugs after stopping a car on a stretch of the M6 in Norton Canes.

The car was initially followed by officers from the forces Road Crime Team shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

The officer proceeded to stop the car at a service station, leading to the discovery of around nine kilograms of class A drugs.

A 57-year-old woman from Cambridgeshire was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A. She remains in police custody for questioning.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "We working closely with the new road crime team to go after serious and organised criminals who use our road networks to carry out their offences, including drug supply, illegal firearms activity, modern slavery and cyber-crime.

"Proactive work to action intelligence and disrupt the organised crime groups offending in Staffordshire is continuing at pace every day."