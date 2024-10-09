'Prolific' shoplifter jailed after five-day stealing spree in Wolverhampton

​And when Stephen Maher, 36, of Hordern Road, Whitmore Reans, is released he'll also be banned from entering the area around the two shops where he took items totalling almost £900.

The 36-year-old was https://www.expressandstar.com/news/crime/ by officers on Saturday morning in Heath Town, on suspicion of targeting one shop in Willenhall Road, four times between September 27 and 30.

Jailed - shoplifter Stephen Maher. Image: West Midlands Police

​Maher was charged with those offences and a further charge of theft of meat and cheese worth about £250 at a supermarket in Heath Town on Tuesday, October 1.

​He was held in police custody before appearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday , September 7, when he admitted the five offences and was jailed for eight weeks.

​Maher has also been made the subject of a Community Behaviour Order for five years.

​It means that he's banned from entering the East Park area, as on the map below, which is the location of the stores he was stealing from.

He is further prohibited from causing alarm or harassment to anyone in Wolverhampton borough.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police, said: "Officers are working hard to liaise with local retailers and store security to identify persistent offenders and any emerging trends or hotspots.

​"If you see any suspicious activity while you are out and about please tell us.

​"You can do this by calling 101 or via Live Chat on our website."