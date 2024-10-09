Man jailed after guns and drugs seized

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from West Midlands Police acted on information and swooped on an address linked to Zidane Amin in April last year.

A search of the property in Bordesley Green led to two guns, drugs and ammunition being recovered.

The 22-year-old admitted possession of the firearms and ammunition, along with having Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Image: West Midlands Police

Image: West Midlands Police

He was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court last Thursday. October 3.

Det Insp Jon Green, of our Major Crime Unit, said: “Amin’s arrest came as part of a wider investigation into gang violence, which causes devastation and misery in communities.

"As a result of this enforcement we’ve taken two potentially deadly weapons off the streets, and Amin is behind bars.

"This result is a testament to the hard work of our officers and demonstrates our commitment to removing guns and drugs from our streets as part of Operation Target.”

Image: West Midlands Police

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police, said: "The conviction is part of our forcewide determination to target serious and organised crime across the West Midlands.

"We’ve got officers working 24/7 to disrupt and arrest those involved in guns, drugs, money laundering and exploitation.

"Find out more about our work, and how you can help, here: Operation Target | West Midlands Police.