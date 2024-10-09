Man accused of murdering 94-year-old in Wolverhampton appears before judge
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Wolverhampton pensioner Harold Monk who was found at home with serious injuries.
By Paul Jenkins
The 94-year old died in hospital after being found injured at a house off Birches Barn Road in the Bradmore area of the city on Friday evening, after reports of a burglary.
Paul Topham, aged 45 appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday accused of burglary and the murder of Mr Monk.