Man accused of murdering 94-year-old in Wolverhampton appears before judge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 94-year old died in hospital after being found injured at a house off Birches Barn Road in the Bradmore area of the city on Friday evening, after reports of a burglary.

Paul Topham, aged 45 appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday accused of burglary and the murder of Mr Monk.