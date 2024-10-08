Victim of GP who sexually assaulted her after her mother died recalls how he 'ruined her life'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons but is referred to as Paula, spoke out after Dr Stephen Cox was convicted for 12 counts of indecent assault against seven women at Reading Crown Court on Friday.

Paula said she will "hate him for the rest of my life" for what he has done to her, but hopes she can now find closure.

Cox, of Stockton Mill near Welshpool, but in Shropshire, preyed on the victims between 1988 and 1997, while practising as a GP in Bracknell, Berkshire.

The GP indecently assaulted Paula on two separate occasions between June 1993 and December 1994 by "pressing his erect penis onto her hand" and "touching her breasts and nipples".

Paula, from Berkshire, said Cox was her family doctor and took advantage of her when she was vulnerable after her mother died.

She said: "He obviously knew my mum and he'd seen my mum just before she died as well. And he sent a letter to the family.

"Everything was absolutely fine up until mum passed, basically, and then I feel like he took advantage of me being down.

"He used to pull his chair and put his legs each side of mine.

"He put his hands on my legs and I thought nothing of that, then he started rubbing my legs and coming really close to talk and I just didn't feel comfortable with it whatsoever.

"Then he did examinations which he shouldn't have done really, there was no reason to them."

Dr Stephen Cox, 65, has been locked up for 22 years. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Paula added: "I started taking somebody with me (to consultation) and he was really off with me and that's when I realised, this really isn't right at all, why is he doing this when I'm on my own, vulnerable?"

"It's the way he examined me, it's not just the examination. He got quite excited about it."

She said he acted like a "completely different person" when she had someone with her, adding: "Actually quite horrible, almost like he wanted me to get out as quick as possible."

Paula added: "It was four years ago I came to the police and this happened nearly 30 years ago so it took me a long time to do something but one day I just decided, I was emotionally a complete wreck about it all."

She said the ordeal has impacted on her ability to be intimate in relationships, adding: "I don't get close to people, physically especially.

"Certain times I can just be having a cuddle with my partner and it just comes into my head and I've lost a few partners because of it as it's really hard to understand."

She said "I get flash backs constantly" and "burst into tears for no reason other than thinking of him", after he "wrecked my life completely".

On learning she was not his only victim, she became tearful and added: "I shook like a leaf. I didn't know if I was the first. When I found out there was more I did start wondering what if I said something sooner, I could have saved some people.

"I'm glad I done it and I want to get through it all now and try and leave it in the past, that's what I want. Whether it happens or not, I don't know.

"It has been a long process and, yeah, the last 30 years it has ruined every aspect or every part of my life, basically."

She said she is "relieved" Cox has been convicted, adding: "I'm still going to hate him for the rest of my life because he's ruined a lot of it but hopefully won't be able to do it to anyone else."

She also urged other potential victims of historic sexual offences to "come forward".