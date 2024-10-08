Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ekrimh Mena’a, aged 39, died after being found with stab wounds on Hunters Road, near the junction of Villa Road, in Lozells, just before 12.25am on Monday, September 30.

A second man who was also found with serious injuries was taken to hospital following the incident in Birmingham. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Detective inspector Dan Jarratt, from the West Midlands Police homicide unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Ekrimh at this awful time.

"Our officers are working tirelessly on this investigation as we continue to review CCTV footage and any forensic evidence from the scene.

"I encourage anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information, CCTV or dash cam footage, that may assist the investigation to contact us.

"We understand that this incident has caused concern in the community so you will see increased local patrols in the area.

"If you do have any concerns then please speak to the officers."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Midlands Police via their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website, quoting log number 33 of 30/9/24.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.