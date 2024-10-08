£5,000 worth of jewellery stolen from antique shop near Stourbridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers were called to the scene of Halfpenny Antique Centre, near Stourbridge, at 6.15am on September 7 following reports of a burglary.

Responding officers were told that around four suspects had gotten into the jewellery cabinet at around 1.40pm on September 3.

A number of gold rings and earrings, worth around £5,000, were taken from the cabinets.

Do you know these four people? Staffordshire Police would like to talk to them following a burglary

CCTV footage from the centre showed the suspects pushing the cabinet and pocketing the jewellery.

The suspects were described as Asian men, aged between 20 and 30, between 5ft and 6ft tall.

Another suspect is described as an Asian woman, aged around 50 years old and around 5ft 4 inches tall.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "Our inquiries are continuing and we have released images of individuals we would like to speak to in connection with the theft."

Anyone who recognises any of those pictured is asked to contact Staffordshire Police by calling their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website quoting log number 178 of 7 September.