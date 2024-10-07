Walsall man caught with indecent images of children as young as 8 given internet order

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Alex Baker, aged 29, of Davy Road, Beechdale, Walsall, admitted three counts of possession of indecent images, and one count of possession of an extreme pornographic image at a previous hearing.

Checks of his mobile phone by West Midlands Police uncovered dozens of images including category A, the worst kind.

On Friday Wolverhampton Crown Court heard that officers armed with a warrant visited his home address on July 15, 2022 and seized a haul of images including 56 in Category A of which 45 were moving images with 25 views. There was evidence he had been accessing indecent images of children for almost five years.