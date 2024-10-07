Update provided on two Stourport youths who were arrested for allegedly trading knives online

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The youths, who were arrested with warrants in Stourport, are thought to be among the first in the UK to be charged for an offence of selling weapons online.

They have been charged with multiple offences in relation to the sale of knives and weapons on social media following raids at two separate addresses in the town by West Mercia and Merseyside Police officers on Thursday, October 3.

One youth was charged with publishing material suggesting that a knife was suitable for combat, offering for sale an offensive weapon, possessing an offensive weapon in private place and possessing a knife for the purpose of sale.

The second youth was charged with publishing material suggesting that a knife was suitable for combat, offering for sale an offensive weapon, five counts of possessing an offensive weapon in private place and possessing a knife for the purpose of sale.

Today it has been confirmed by that the youths - who appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on October 4 - have had their case adjourned until October 23, when they are set to appear at Worcester Magistrates court.