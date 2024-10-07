Man denies owning two dogs which killed man in Staffordshire attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Villa fan Ian Price was attacked by two dogs outside a house in Main Street in the village on the Lichfield-Walsall boundary shortly after 3pm on September 14 last year.

James Trimble-Pettit arriving at Stafford Crown Court

Accused owner James Trimble-Pettit, aged 31, of Fradley, appeared at Stafford Crown Court today for a plea and direction hearing.