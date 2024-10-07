Man denies owning two dogs which killed man in Staffordshire attack
A man has pleaded not guilty to two charges in relation to the death of a 52-year-old man who was killed in a dog attack in Stonnall.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Villa fan Ian Price was attacked by two dogs outside a house in Main Street in the village on the Lichfield-Walsall boundary shortly after 3pm on September 14 last year.
Accused owner James Trimble-Pettit, aged 31, of Fradley, appeared at Stafford Crown Court today for a plea and direction hearing.