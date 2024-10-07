Man charged with multiple offences after police vehicles rammed by car in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mohammed Shaheeb, 38, of Roma Road, Birmingham, has been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, failure to stop, going equipped for theft and possession of a blade, possession of cannabis and motoring offences after an incident on Montpellier Street, Highgate on Saturday.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Officers out on patrol tried to speak to a man acting suspiciously in a VW Scirocco on Montpellier Street, Highgate, at around 9.30am.

"Three police vehicles and a parked car were rammed before the suspect was arrested."

Three officers were also injured in the incident, with one being taken to hospital and now released, while two others suffered only minor injuries.

Shaheeb is due to appear before Birmingham magistrates today.